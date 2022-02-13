JACKSONVILLE, NC — Diana Lynn (Conerd) Schmidt passed at home on January 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, NC. She was born on April 19, 1954, in Waverly, Iowa, to Richard and Dorothy (Karns) Conerd. She married Richard D. Schmidt on October 17, 1979, in Waterloo, Iowa, and together they had four children. Diana touched the lives of many people with her love and faith.

Diana is survived by her husband of 42 years, Richard, and their four children: Kimberly (Timothy) Humm, Andy (Miranda) Schmidt, Tara (Adam) Berry, and Samantha (William) Simpson; and 11 grandchildren.

A funeral Mass was held on February 4, 2022, and she was inurned in the columbarium at Infant of Prague Catholic Church.

Messages can be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC.