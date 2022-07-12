CHIPPEWA FALLS — Diana M. Torkelson, 79, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, July 8, 2022, at her residence.

Diana was born Feb. 13, 1943, in Bloomer, the daughter of Clarence and Albina (Tichey) Bowe.

On July 14, 1961, Diana married Lawrence Geissler at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. They later divorced, and she married Robert Torkelson on Sept. 7, 1991, in Eau Claire.

Diana worked for 20 years at Foreign-5, where she was a wedding planner and florist.

Diana loved caring for people in need; she was a very optimistic and positive person in every aspect. She enjoyed interior design and will be missed by everyone who knew her and loved her.

Diana is survived by one son, Tony Geissler of Omaha, Nebraska; two daughters, Laurie (Stan) Stearns of San Marcos, Texas, and Gina Geissler of Mound, Minnesota; her mother, Albina Bowe of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Jeffry (Cindy) Bowe of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Vicki Brown and Linda (Dave) Dresel both of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Judi Bowe of Chippewa Falls; four grandchildren, Amanda, and Lauren Geissler, Nicole (Joel) VanBrandwijk and Logan Stearns; two great-grandchildren; three step-children, Lisa (Bruce) Iverson, Rick (Kathy) Torkelson and Jeremy (Janet) Torkelson; and eight step-grandchildren.

Diana was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her father, Clarence Bowe; and one brother, David C. Bowe.

A celebration of life service will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Irvine Park in the Knights of Pythias Pavilion in Chippewa Falls.

If you would like to make a memorial in Diana’s name please direct it to Irvine Park at https://www.chippewafalls-wi.gov/your-government/parks-recreation-forestry/irvine-park-capital-campaign/pledge-now.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.