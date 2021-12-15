 Skip to main content
Diane Emily Scholze

Diane Emily Scholze

Diane Emily Scholze

Diane Emily Scholze, 76, of Holmen, passed away December 14, 2021, at her home in Holmen surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday December 20th at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish in Holmen. Rosary will be done at 9:15 AM and Visitation will be held at the church starting at 9:45 AM until time of the service. Graveside service will be at the Mormon Coulee Cemetery following the service.

For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

