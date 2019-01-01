Diane M. Jacobson
Diane M. Jacobson, 69, of Westby died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at her home.
She was born Jan. 20, 1949, to Charles and Elva (Amann) Collins. She graduated from Onalaska Luther High School. On Feb. 7, 1970, she was united in marriage to Jack M. Jacobson at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Together they farmed. Jack preceded her in death Nov. 26, 2002. She was a member of Vang Lutheran Church, where she was active with the W-ELCA, taught Sunday school and served on the church council. Diane enjoyed her quilting group and feeding birds. She also enjoyed watching her grandkids play hockey.
She is survived by her children, Tim Jacobson, Kimberly Simonson and Rebecca (Jerry) Ray; five grandchildren, Erin Simonson, Rachel Simonson, Collin Simonson, Jack Ray and Samantha Ray; two brothers, Tom (Florence) Collins and John Collins; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Blessed be our memory of Diane Marie Jacobson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Vang Lutheran Church. Pastor Daniel Wollman officiated with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation was held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby and also at the church after 10 a.m. Monday.
