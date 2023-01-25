VIROQUA—Diane Johnson-Bross, age 82, of Viroqua passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, after a short, but brave fight with cancer at home with her daughters at her side. She was born on April 8, 1940, to Martin and Fern (Fish) Morkrid. Diane graduated from Viroqua High School in 1958. On October 28, 1961, Diane married Harlan Johnson at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and together they had two daughters. They celebrated 37 years of marriage until his passing. Diane married William (Bill) Bross on June 28, 2003.

She was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. Diane and Bill loved to travel and took many trips coast to coast. They enjoyed singing with the Sentimental Singers. She also spent many volunteer hours helping to give communion to various residents at senior homes in the area.

Mom was extremely proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their many achievements. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She took special care to decorate, wrap, and make sure everything was just right for the holiday. This year was no different. She gathered all her strength to make sure we all had that one last memory.

She never forgot a birthday, and one thing we will miss is her yearly birthday wishes to each of us. She was the best gift buyer with excellent taste, keeping QVC in business.

Diane is survived by her children: Melissa (Daniel) Lee and Siri Valencia; step-children: Melinda (John) Flynn, Patricia Bross, and Kevin (Lesley) Bross; grandchildren: Justin (Heather) Lee, Jordan (Laura) Lee, Bailey (fiancee Brooke Dolezel) Valencia, and Brooke Valencia; great-grandchildren: Aiden and Gemma Lee and Logan, Jonah, and Margaret Lee; sisters: Gloria McCarter, Karen Larson, and Shirley (Robert) Kelsey; sister-in-law, Joan Morkrid; special cousin, Susie Wedwick; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Harlan Johnson; her second husband, William Bross; brothers: Earl Morkrid and Kenneth Morkrid; sister, Selma Jean Morkrid; and brothers-in-law: James McCarter and Theodore Larson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Sugar Creek Bible Camp, or Gundersen Hospice in Diane’s memory.

Diane’s family would like to thank Susanne Mlsna, NP, and Gundersen Health System Hospice, in particular Jason, RN, for their compassionate care.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Pastor Lisa Shank officiated. A visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Diane will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery.