Diane Kay Stankey

HOLMEN - Diane Kay Stankey, age 62, of Holmen passed away August 24, 2022 surrounded by friends and loved ones in La Crosse, WI. Diane was a lifelong resident of the Coulee Region and will be missed by many. Born to Harold and Kay Stankey of Holmen, Diane will be remembered as a loving caregiver and domestic engineer when in need. The simple things in life made her happy and she always took life with a smile even in the worst of times.

Survivors are longtime friend and companion, Gregory Reme; two daughters: Nichole Burks and Kimberly Remen; five grandchildren: Isiah, Katrina, Alysha Burks, and Sofia and Piper Corronza.

Diane is preceded in death by parents, Harold and Kay Stankey; two sisters: Linda and Carol; three brothers: Frank, Ron and Brian and her only son, David Remen.

A memorial service will be held Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church in Holmen, WI. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.