Diane L. Barge, 86, of Winona, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Winona Health in Winona.

Diane Lea was born March 3, 1937, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Loren and Doris (Johnson) Collins. She grew up on the North Side of La Crosse and graduated from Logan High School in 1954. On Aug. 31, 1957, she married Herbert “Herb” Barge, and they made their home in LaCrescent, Minnesota, where their late infant son Terry and their two daughters Jody and Wendy were born. The family moved to Winona in 1966 to be closer to Herb’s job, and it is there that their son Steven was born, completing their family.

It was at this time that Diane began what would be her legacy—volunteering. Whether it was chaperoning her children’s school field trips, acting as room mother or working with her “circle” ladies at Central Lutheran Church, Diane was always the first to lend a helping hand.

Diane really came into her own as a volunteer as her children moved through high school. While Wendy and Steve were on the swim team at WSHS, she and Herb were active members of Booster Club. When she and her friend Rose saw that the counseling office at the high school lacked the time and resources to offer much career counseling, they founded the Career Center, where they worked to ensure students had access to college and technical school catalogs, applications or whatever they needed to make decisions about their lives after graduation. When the high school musical was cut due to budget reductions, Diane and her like-minded friends founded SOFA (Save Our Fine Arts), raising money to fund the teacher/director, costumes, royalties on the plays and even offering fine arts scholarships. If you ever saw a semi-trailer parked behind the high school in those years, it contained the costumes, props and sets that SOFA had accumulated throughout the years it operated.

Diane was also an avid volunteer at the Glady Miller Gift Shop at Community Memorial Hospital (now Winona Health). She accumulated thousands of volunteer hours as a “Pink Lady.” Her favorite time of year was the beginning of November, when Holiday Happiness was held, an annual fundraising event that brought in thousands of dollars for the hospital each year.

When Diane wasn’t volunteering, she could be found at home baking, gardening or sitting in a lawn chair in the driveway of her home every day at 4p.m., with a gathering of neighbors, chatting about their day and the goings on in Winona. She did this at the home she and Herb built in Valley Oaks, and, after Herb passed away in 2003, she continued the tradition at her home in Waterford Circle, where she lived until her passing.

The greatest joys in life were her two grandchildren, Justin and Maddie Streifel, and gathering anytime, anywhere with her family around her brought her happiness. Whether it was baking hundreds of Christmas cookies each year, hosting her many, many holiday parties or sitting at her children’s houses browsing through countless recipe magazines, family and friends brough Diane great contentment. She is survived by her children: Jody (Michael) Koci; Wendy (Thomas) Streifel; and Steven (Steve) Barge; two grandchildren: Justin (Dakota) Streifel and Madeline Streifel; a brother, David (Sonia) Collins; a sister, Vicki (Sandy) Powell; sister-in-law Sandra (Bob) Brenner, and her beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herb; and an infant son Terry.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona, with Rev. Michael Short officiating. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.