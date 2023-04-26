WINONA, MN—Diane L. Barge, 86, of Winona and formerly of La Crosse, WI, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Winona Health, Winona, MN.

Diane Lea was born in La Crosse, WI, to Loren and Doris (Johnson) Collins. She grew up on the North Side of La Crosse and graduated from Logan High School in 1954.

Funeral services are 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and beginning at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, at the church.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.