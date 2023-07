FOUNTAIN CITY—Diane L. (Berg) Bernatz, age 66, of Fountain City, WI, formerly of Holmen, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Funeral services were held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home in Winona. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.