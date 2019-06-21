Diane P. Langaard, 74, of rural Westby passed away Friday, May 7, 2019 at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born July 24, 1944 to Keith and Helen (Jackson) Schoonover. She attended and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1962. During those years she worked at the Temple Theater in Viroqua. In 1965 she married her high school sweetheart, Lars Langaard. Together they farmed in rural Viroqua and raised two children. For many years she was the leader of the Nerison 4H club and loved helping the kids with their projects, such as pigs, beef, flowers, speeches and photography and she was still helping her grandkids recently. She loved many things including her family, photography, baking, animals, gardening, mowing the lawn, buying outfits for her grandkids for concerts, and in later years taking her grandkids for rides on the golf cart. In 2010 she survived vasculitis which made her less mobile but never slowed her down. In 2018 she was awarded the honor of “Grandmother of the Year” which her granddaughter, Autumn Sommerfelt nominated her for. She was especially close with these grandkids who were raised on the farm Marissa Langaard, Kelsey Langaard, Dustin Amundson, Autumn Sommerfeldt, and Gracie Reynolds. She was an amazing selfless woman who loved to do whatever she could for the people she loved. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lars Langaard; son, John (Cathy) Langaard; and daughter, Sara; grandchildren, Marissa, Kelsey, Amanda, Jason, Justin, Amber, Jared, Autumn, Gracie, Dustin, Scott, Mark, Torger, Evan, and Kaylee; and a sister-in-law, Kay Schoonover. She is also survived many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Gary Schnoover; as well as other family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua with Pastor John Dumke officiating. Family and friends called from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.