Diane M. Erdmann

WINONA - Diane M. Erdmann, age 90, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Winona.

Diane was born August 31, 1932, to Edward H. and Linda L. (Haake) Habeck in Winona, MN. She grew up on the family farm in Wilson Township with her mother, father and eight siblings. Diane met her husband, Gerhardt Erdmann, at the roller rink in Witoka, and they later married in 1951 in a double wedding with her twin sister, Donna. Gerhardt preceded her in death on October 18, 1991.

Diane and Gerhardt farmed for many years in Ridgeway, until they retired and moved to La Moille in 1980. She was presently a member of St. Martin's Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, and she was a past member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway and of its Ladies Aid.

She will be remembered for her deep Christian faith, being an excellent cook and baker, and for her enjoyment of bowling and playing cards - especially 500, 31, and Euchre.

Diane is survived by her children: Becky Erdmann, Gary Erdmann, Linda (Joe) Votruba, and Thomas (Wendy) Erdmann; a daughter-in-law: Laurie Haase; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers: Ronald (Marlene) Habeck and Richard (Jayne) Habeck; sister: Darlene Michalowski; sisters-in-law: Lucille Habeck and Ramona Habeck; an uncle: Roy (Iris) Haake; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Ed Erdmann; parents, Edward H. and Linda L. (Haake) Habeck; twin sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Marvin Rupprecht; and brothers: Kenneth, Wayne "Muggy", Dale and Paul Habeck.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Diane will be laid to rest at the Bush Cemetery in Ridgeway.

Pallbearers will be Diane's grandsons.

Memorials may be directed to St. Martin's Ev. Lutheran Church.

Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com for online condolences, and a video recording of the funeral service when it becomes available.