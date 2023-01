Diane M. Erdmann, age 90, of Winona passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Winona.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Burial will be in Bush Cemetery in Ridgeway.