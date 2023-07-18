CHIPPEWA FALLS — Diane M. Finch, 75, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully, July 13, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born Diane Mary Foster in Wausau, June 21, 1948, to Bessie and Darwin Foster and grew up in Eau Claire, where she graduated from North High School.

She married Richard “Dick” Finch, to whom she was married for 55 years. She studied accounting at Chippewa Valley Technical College and served 33 years as Chippewa County deputy county clerk. Her years at Chippewa County gifted her many friends, who she always considered her extended family.

Diane enjoyed spending time with her family, eating out and bragging about her granddaughters, Madison and Sydney. In her spare time, she enjoyed pitching horseshoes and loved trying her luck at local casinos.

In retirement, her travels to Door County and the Black Hills were places she coveted as having such beauty “close to home.”

Her grace and grit through chemotherapy earned her a special place in the hearts of all who met her at the Mayo Cancer Center, Eau Claire. Her family would like to thank the staff at the Mayo Cancer Center for their support and care above and beyond to make her courageous fight a bridge to developing an extended family, which made her journey easier and more vibrant. Also, the family would like to extend their appreciation to all family and friends who have supported her through it all. Every visit, text, phone call and card was deeply appreciated.

She is survived by her husband, Dick Finch; her son, Tom Finch; and daughter, Kris Berray, all of Chippewa Falls; Robert Berray, Madison Berray and Sydney Berray, all of Woodruff, Wisconsin; sister, Connie Rieck; and brother, Gary (Karen) Foster of Eau Claire; brother-in-law, Pete (Rhonda) Blomquist of Altoona; and many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her loyal dog companion and comforter, Bella.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bess and Darwin Foster; sister, Rhonda Blomquist; and mother-in-law, Racheal (Brown) Finch.

A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls, with Rev. Eddie Crise officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Private interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Feed My People Food Bank, Eau Claire.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.