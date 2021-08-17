LA CROSSE—After a three year long journey with cancer, Diane Marie Gehrke (Hagmann) passed away at 1:15 a.m. on August 15, 2021 in La Crosse, WI at the age of 59 years old. She was surrounded by family and close friends in the preceding days and the evening before her passing. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Fred Hagmann, and beloved friends, including Ginny and Jax.

She leaves behind her mother, Joyce Hagmann; husband, Ron Gehrke; her sons: David LaBeause (Stephanie) and Devon LaBeause; her daughter, Danielle Peterson; and her grandchildren: Jackson and Wyatt (David and Stephanie), and Camryn and Cylas (Danielle). As well as her brothers: Fred (Joan) and Jim (Lynn) Hagmann; her sister, Jo Ellen (Wayne Lamprich); numerous nieces and nephews; and additional friends and loved ones.

In honor of Diane’s passions in life, in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the following organizations: American Cancer Society (cancer.org), Cure SMA (cureSMA.org), or Coulee Region Humane Society (couleehumane.com).

Diane requested to be cremated. Thank you to the Coulee Region Cremation Group for cremation services. A longer obituary can be viewed on the Coulee Region Cremation website or Facebook page (couleecremation.com). A celebration and remembrance of her life to follow at a future date.