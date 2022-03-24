 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diane Marie Lemieux

VALDEZ, AK/TREMPEALEAU—Diane Marie (nee Buchholz) Lemieux, 52, of Valdez and formerly Trempealeau, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Services will be Friday, March 25, 2022, at 3:00 PM from Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Trempealeau. Private burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Centerville, Wisconsin. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 1:00 PM until service time.

An additional gathering will be Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel with a brief service at 3:00 PM.

