ONALASKA — Diane Marie (Strasser) Wheeler, 72, of Onalaska, after a valiant 10-year battle with cancer, was called home Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta.
She was born Nov. 12, 1945, in La Crosse to John and Alice (Veglahn) Strasser. After graduating from Aquinas High School in 1963, she worked for La Crosse Telephone Co. Diane married Wayne Wheeler Oct. 14, 1967, and they had two children. Diane and Wayne moved to Oshkosh, Wis., and she continued working for Wisconsin Telephone Co. until she retired. After they both retired they moved to Onalaska. Diane loved spending time with family playing cards, camping and going to games, as she was an avid Brewers, Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.
Diane is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughter, Paula (Brian) Noe; a son, Scott (Marlene King) Wheeler; four grandchildren, Stephanie Wheeler, Alexander, Nathaniel and Matthew Noe; and two great-grandsons. She is further survived by two sisters, Judith Lonkoski and Sharon (Tom) Tyler; a brother, James (Mary) Strasser; sister-in-law, Mary (William) Colclough; along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jack and Michael Strasser; a niece, Julie Strasser; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Lonkoski.
A memorial Mass and burial will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, Onalaska Chapel.