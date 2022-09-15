Diane Mullins, age 84, of Caledonia passed away September 12, 2022, at Mayo Medical Center, La Crosse, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall. Visitatoin will also be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.