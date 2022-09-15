 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Diane Mullins

Diane Mullins, age 84, of Caledonia passed away September 12, 2022, at Mayo Medical Center, La Crosse, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall. Visitatoin will also be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The iOS update we've been waiting for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News