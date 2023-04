On April 14, 2023, Diane Stone passed away suddenly, at home, in the arms of her life partner, Jeff. She was 66 years old. Services will be on April 22, 2023 at River Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy Street in Onalaska. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., funeral service at 11:30 a.m. and then a luncheon/celebration of life to follow at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street in Onalaska. A full obituary can be viewed online at couleecremation.com.