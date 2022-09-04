Diane V. Holzworth

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 PM until 7 p.m. with a devotional service at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. There will not be any visitation held on Friday, please meet at the church for the service.