Dianne Arneson

LA CROSSE — Dianne Arneson, 90, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Faith and Life Center at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care, 2575 Seventh St. S., La Crosse. A visitation will be held from noon until service time at the Center on Saturday. A coffee and cake reception will follow the service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com.

