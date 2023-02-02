Dianne L. Erickson passed away peacefully at home with family present on January 28, 2023. She died after a 3 1/2-year battle with cancer at the age of 84.

Dianne was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on October 6, 1938. She graduated from Central High School, La Crosse in 1956 and then from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1960 after a year of training at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin. Dianne was a nationally Registered Medical Technologist and worked in hospitals prior to raising a family. She married Alvin Joseph (Joe) Erickson, Jr. in La Crosse in 1961 while Joe was in graduate school at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Dianne is survived by her husband of 61 years; two daughters: Christine A. Steele (Mark) of Colleyville, Texas and Anne M. Readhimer (Don) of Plano, Texas; five grandchildren: Brendan, Taylor, and Zachary Steele and Abigail and Kyle Readhimer; sister, Beatrice J. Temp of Houston, Texas; brother, Robert M. Temp (Susan) of La Crosse, Wisconsin and sister-in-law, Ann (Erickson) Healy of Ft. Collins, Colorado as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents: George A. Temp and Vera E. Temp and brother, Charles A. Temp.

During her career Dianne worked in hospitals in four states: Wisconsin, Arizona, Utah and Michigan and lived in three others: Minnesota, New Mexico and Texas as her husband, Joe moved or was transferred periodically. She was a devoted wife, mother and grammy, had many life-long friends, and was an accomplished duplicate bridge player and an avid mystery reader. In retirement, Dianne and Joe enjoyed traveling together, taking scenic cruises, and seeing many historic sites across the United States and in Europe.

A Funeral Service will be held at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, Texas 77379 on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m., with the Memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the America Cancer Society via their website at Donate Today https://www.cancer.org/ or The North Texas Food Bank in Plano, TX where her daughter, Anne works via their website at Give Now—North Texas Food Bank https://ntfb.org/or a charity of your choice.