Dianne Lynn (Davidson) McKibbin, 74, of rural Esofea passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Vernon Manor. Dianne was born on March 10, 1948, in Viroqua to Delbert and Arlene (Skaaland) Davidson.

Dianne graduated from Westby High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She married George McKibbin at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua on June 5, 1971. She was baptized, confirmed, and was a lifelong member at Bethany Lutheran Church, where she was involved in many aspects of the church over the years, including Sunday School, church council, and serving as the treasurer of the WELCA for many years.

After graduating from WHS, Dianne worked in Madison and La Crosse. After she and George were married, they moved to Whitewater, where they lived for 10 years. Dianne and George worked at UW-Whitewater for several years while George attended classes. After a couple of years in West Salem, they moved to rural Esofea to the home that George designed — where they remained until their deaths.

Dianne was thoughtful, big-hearted, quick to laugh, and had a great love for her family. She looked forward to family gatherings of all types and had a particular passion for Christmas. She enjoyed baking and creating homemade greeting cards for family and friends. She had a keen eye for detail, especially with proofreading, and her son is terrified that a typo will slip into this obituary.

Dianne is survived by her sons: Adam (Carissa) and Mark; grandchildren: Adelaide and Monty; brothers: Dennis (Linda) Davidson and Craig Davidson; sister, Cindy Stellner; niece, Jamie (Mark) Mathison; and nephews: Jeff Davidson, Shannon (Yu Jie) Stellner, Shawn (Christy) Stellner, Nate Stellner and Ryan Stellner.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea. Rev. Michele Engh will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.