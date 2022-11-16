LA CRESCENT, MN—Dianne M. Kroner, 79, of La Crescent, MN passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Region’s Hospital Burn Center in St. Paul, MN from health complications.

She was born July 15, 1943, to Charles G. and Elizabeth (Schuelke) Kroner Sr.

Dianne worked as a dietary aide at Bethany Riverside for over forty years. Dianne loved her son, Mark, and spending time boating with her son, Mark, family and friends on the Mississippi River. When she wasn’t on the river, she loved to shop and be out in the sun.

Dianne is survived by her son, Mark Kroner; her siblings: Sandra (Stan) Overhouse and Ralph (Deborah) Kroner; and many nieces and nephews.

Dianne was preceded in death by her father, Charles G. Kroner Sr.; her mother, Elizabeth Schuelke; her stepmother, Myrtle (Stigen) Kroner; her brother, Charles Kroner Jr. (Nancy); and her sister, Marcie Kroner.

A private service will be held with immediate family at Oak Grove Cemetery.