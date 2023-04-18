SOLDIERS GROVE—“Digger” Don Olson, 78, of Soldiers Grove, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at home after a battle with cancer. He was born December 20, 1944, to Thomas and Pauline (Guist) Olson. He was born in the same house his mom was born in and attended by the same Midwife, Jenny Eastman. He married Lana Davenport on October 30, 1965, at the Community of Christ Church. They lived in the Soldiers Grove area and in May 1976, bought and moved to the family farm where Lana was born and raised.

Donald was baptized into Our Saviors Lutheran Church at the same time as his mom and three of his siblings. In 1966, he was baptized in the Community of Christ Church and later ordained to the office of Deacon in March 1975.

When Donald and Lana were first married, he worked at Wheeler Bros Feed Mill in Viola, WI. He then moved on to work for Lawrence Shedd at the City Service Gas Station in Soldiers Grove. On May 1, 1966, he began 14 years of work for the Crawford County Highway Department, where he learned the art of heavy equipment operation which was the catapult to him starting his own business, Don Olson Enterprises, LLC in 1979. Since he enjoyed keeping himself busy, he decided to add a wrecker business that ran from 1997 to 2014. Those that knew “Digger” knew his work was his passion and he took great pride in doing a good job and keeping his equipment in top notch condition.

“Digger” Don is survived by his wife, Lana; two sons: Roger (Karen) of Soldiers Grove and Dean (Peggy) of Watertown, WI; four grandchildren: Jenna (Wyatt) Copus of Richland Center, Jadon Olson of Viroqua, Trevor Olson and Nicholas Olson of Watertown; great-grandchildren: Sawyer Copus and Ava Olson. He is further survived by three brothers: Larry (Nancy), Paul (Annette) of Soldiers Grove, and Brian (Julie) of Fitchburg; four sisters: Susie (Darwin) Utynek of Oregon, Karen (Mike) Chaplinski of Gilman, Marla (Mike) Walsh, and Teresa (Chris) Swiggum, of Soldiers Grove; brother-in-law, Marvin (Mary) Davenport of Cazenovia; sisters-in-law: Jan Poltrock, Patricia Whitfield, and Judy Dunnum; neighbors: Jay and Angie who became family; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Pauline Olson; his in-laws, Jasper and Louise Davenport, who considered him their favorite son-in-law; and brothers-in-law: Gordon, Harland, Roger, and Arden Davenport.

“Digger” Don Olson is happily digging his way to heaven, working on his final project for God, and his blessed reunion with family and friends.

A special thank you to Lisa Gunderson, and Amber of Gundersen Oncology as well as Annette and Lisa of St. Croix Hospice Care. Your dedication to your work and your patients is greatly appreciated.

A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Community of Christ Church on County Road X, rural Soldiers Grove. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow the service with Don being laid to rest at a private family graveside service at a later date.

