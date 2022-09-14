LA FARGE—Dolly Lisney, age 82, of La Farge, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Bethel Oaks Memory Care surrounded by her family. Dolly was born on April 26, 1940, to Joe and Aleda (Larson) Young. She married La Verne Lisney at the Viroqua Methodist Church on January 4, 1957. They lived all their married life around La Farge. She was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church, Salem Ridge. She served on many boards for the church. She as an active member of the Crafty Cookers Club and was a hospice volunteer for many years. She was always there with a helping hand. Dolly was employed by Vernon Manor and later the La Farge Medical Clinic until her retirement.

Survivors include her children: Rhonda (Rich) Everhart, Laura (Larry) Potter, Steve (Cindy) Lisney, Brenda McGuire, and Mike (Laura) Lisney; her grandchildren: Elayna (Scotty) Munson, Dustin (Clara) Munson, Joe (Lori) Potter, Clay (Keighley) Potter, Ashley Lisney, Josh Lisney, Amber (Luke) Schildgen, Kyle McGuire, Krista (Ryan) Dolan, Katy (Shawn) Paczkowski, and Kassy (Jerod) Hornby; her great-grandchildren: Ben Munson, Makayla, Emily, and Brian Potter, Braxel and Brynlee Schildgen, Kaleb and Gage Dolan, Bexley and Rawlyn Paczkowski, Kynlee, Jaedyn and Mara Hornby; her sisters: Anna Nordin, Darlene Kereska, and Mary (Butch) Callaway; sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Elliot and Beverly Vlasak; brothers: John (Bonnie) Young, Joe Young, and Roger (Janice) Young; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ruth Clark and Paul Gerber.

Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, La Verne Lisney; her brothers: Jim Young, Robert Young and infant brother, Cecil Young; her brothers-in-law: Clarence Nordin, Ed Elliot, Bud Burke, and Harold Vlasak; mother and father-in-law: Vester and Creda Lisney; and her sister-in-law, Sally Burke.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Faith United Methodist Church, Salem Ridge. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in La Farge. Additional visitation was held Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Dolly was laid to rest at the Star Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.