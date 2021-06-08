Dolores A. Roberts

While living in Fort Atkinson, Dorrie, was very involved in her community. After retiring from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, she volunteered at Hoard Historical Museum along with being a volunteer with hospice. She loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family and friends, traveling stateside with her husband Ray and internationally with her second husband, Richard Northey. In 2018 she and her companion dog, Buddy, moved to Onalaska, WI to be closer to her daughter Kathy, Tom and family.