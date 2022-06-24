Dolores Ann (Lakatos) Wilhelm

MUSCODA - Dolores Ann Wilhelm went home to be with Jesus on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was born on Monday, August 20, 1934. On Thursday, May 7, 1953, she married Donald Wilhelm. At first, they lived in Two Rivers and then moved to Manitowoc. Dolores worked at Mirro Aluminum in Manitowoc for 25 years until Rheumatoid Arthritis caused her to have to retire. Donnie worked for 35 years in the local theaters showing movies. We ate movie theater popcorn every week that he brought home in big black garbage bags. It was the best! In 1963 they bought their first farm and a year later bought a bigger and better one near Rief Mills. Along with both of them working full time jobs they still milked around 30 cows. My brother and I were the hired hands. We did chores, like many farm kids, before and after school. It taught us a good work ethic which I will always be proud of and grateful for.

Don and Dolores had two children: Debra Ann (Wilhelm) Popp and David Francis Wilhelm who died on November 22, 1973, at the age of 18. The loss of Dave changed the course of their lives. Dave was going to farm with Don and when that didn't happen, they sold the farm and moved to a different house until they moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico in 1990. They lived there for 17 years. The warm dry weather was wonderful for their arthritis, and they loved it there. During their time there they met many folks who became their good friends. They played cards at each other's homes, golfed often, and shot pool at the Senior Center. Donnie passed away there on Thursday, January 31, 2008. Months after living alone in New Mexico Dolores got lonesome for family and moved back to Wisconsin. She lived in Tomah where she made some really close friends, especially her church family at Tomah Assembly Of God. In 2015, after an injury, Dolores moved to Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro to be closer to Dave and Debbi. She lived there for 6 ½ years. She loved to do puzzles, play and call Bingo, and play games with her friends Sandy and Naomi. She also had her good friends, Loraine, and Rita, that she daily shared meals with. When her health began to fail in May of this year, Dolores went to live at Riverdale Healthcare Center in Muscoda. She had many wonderful caregivers there as well as Moments Hospice who were a great help to her in her last days. For the past four years, Dolores was a member of Burr Wesleyan Church in Hillsboro. She was active in Sunday School and other activities with her friends and family.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her son, Dave; and her mother, Tillie Lakatos.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbi (Dave) Popp. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Candi Luke and friend, Max Parduhn, Michael Walske, and Seth Merrill and friend, Sara McKay. Dolores was also blessed with a great-grandson, Stefan Luke and friend Kelsey Biesek; and three great-great-grandchildren: Landyn, Letti and Everett Luke. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law: Lorraine Wilhelm, Rita Brochtrup and Kay Wilhelm. Also surviving are Spencer and Sheila Stephens, who drove from Tomah for many visits, both to Hillsboro and Muscoda, that were so appreciated by Dolores. Dolores is also survived by her cousin, Donna Zipperer, who was like a sister to her.

A Memorial Service will be held at Burr Wesleyan Church on Saturday, July 2, 2022, 11:00 A.M. Pastor Jason Kirkpatrick will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the church form 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service.

There will also be an informal graveside service on Sunday July 10, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Augustine's church cemetery in Reif Mills for any family and friends who would like to join the immediate family there.

Smith Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY OF HAITI: SCHOOL OF NURSING STUDIES project: WM06-1420 www.globalpartnersonline.org

Make check payable and mail to: Global Partners 13300 Olio Road, Suite 400 Fishers, IN, 46037. Earmark checks: Project WM06-1410 Wesleyan University of Haiti School of Nursing.