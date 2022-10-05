Dolores Elaine Glasow

PINE CITY — Dolores Glasow, 87, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. Dolores was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Winona and moved to St. Paul after completing secretarial school. She worked for the state of Minnesota before meeting her husband, Don, at the Prom Dance Center. Dolores and Don were married on Oct. 26, 1963, and resided in Mounds View before moving back to Don’s hometown of Pine City in 1967.

Dolores will be deeply missed by her daughters, Denise Jennrich of Lino Lakes, Debra Wicklund of Coon Rapids; grandsons Andrew (Anna) Jennrich and Christopher Jennrich; great-granddaughters Olivia and Charlotte; sisters-in-law Marion Glasow and Eileen Connaker; nieces, nephews and many friends in the Pine City community. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Porter and Evelyn Hanson; husband, Donald Glasow; and brothers-in-law Duane Glasow and Jim Connaker.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A gathering of family and friends is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in Birchwood Cemetery.

Her family thanks Northern Pines and GracePointe Crossing for the wonderful care they took of their loved one.

