LA CROSSE - Dolores J. Sheehan of La Crosse, WI, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Riverside Transitional Care surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 27, 1928, to Gilbert and Cora (Jameson) Knutson in Caledonia, MN. She married Lyonel Sheehan on Nov. 2, 1946. They were married 49 years and raised three sons, Gregory, Duane (both deceased) and Scott. Per her wishes there will be no visitation or service. A private burial will be held at a later date. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com for a complete obituary.