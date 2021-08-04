HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC—Dolores “Lori” M. Patros, 83, of Hilton Head Island, SC, formerly of La Crosse, WI passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born on February 15, 1938, in La Crosse to Alice and Bernie Weiland.

Dolores graduated from UWL with a master’s degree in School Psychology. She received her master’s degree after an illustrious teaching career. She worked as a School Psychologist and elementary school Principal. While working and once retired she took great care of her parents and family. She loved family and friends, painting, gardening, traveling, crocheting, Red Hats and Genealogy.

For the last four years, Lori lived with her daughter and son-in-law, first in Atlanta and now on Hilton Head Island. On Hilton Head, she loved the beach, birds, and gators.

Lori is survived by: her daughter, Cindy (Eric) Baeder; her son, Douglas (Colleen) Patros; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four siblings; daughter-in-law, Ann Patros; and son-in-law, John Springer.

She was preceded in death by: her son, Daniel Patros; and daughter, Jeannette Springer.