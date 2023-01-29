LA CROSSE — Dolores M. “Dee” Smikla, 92, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away peacefully the morning of Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born March 9, 1930, in La Crosse to Timothy and Agnes (Striegel) Severson and graduated from Logan High School in 1948.

Following high school, Dee worked as a secretary over the years — first for the Catholic Diocese of La Crosse Chancery office, later for the La Crosse Rubber Mills and finally for the La Crosse School District — serving at State Road School for many years before transferring to the Hogan Administrative Center until her retirement.

She married John A. Smikla on May 19, 1958, and together they built a life on the south side of La Crosse, raising three children — Stephen, Sharon and Greg.

Dee was a very sweet, loving and giving woman whose smile and laughter would brighten any room. She was deeply faithful and very active in her church — teaching CCD for a time and serving as a Cantor and Eucharistic Minister. She also was blessed with a beautiful voice and sang in various church choirs over the years, later leading the funeral choir at Mary Mother of the Church, singing for numerous weddings and singing for masses held at St. Francis hospital.

Some of the things she loved in life were above all spending time with family and friends, particularly the time spent with her granddaughter. She also loved music, dogs, playing bunco with friends and the occasional glass of white zinfandel. She also loved clothes (and she had lots)! It was somewhat of a joke at home, that as her children moved out, her wardrobe would just expand to take over the extra closet and dresser space as they freed up! She always wanted to (and did) look her best, even requesting rollers for her hair in the days prior to her passing.

While she faced many health issues and life changes in the last year and a half, she never complained. Instead, she accepted these challenges with grace and would even say she was looking forward to her “next adventure.” She was just happy to be experiencing and living life to the fullest.

Her family is VERY proud of who she was and how she lived her life and feel so very blessed to have had her in our lives. She will be greatly missed, but thankfully we have so many wonderful memories of our time with her.

She is survived by her son, Greg (Laura) Smikla and granddaughter, Megan Smikla; brother, Tom Severson, and sister-in law, Barbara Hafner, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Smikla; son, Stephen Smikla; daughter, Sharon Smikla; sister, Kathleen Albrecht, and brother, Richard Severson.

We want to thank all those who cared for and helped her including several very close friends and the staff and care teams from The Willows, Mayo Clinic and Hillview Healthcare.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish; 2006 Weston St., La Crosse, WI 54601. Rev. Brian Konopa will officiate. Entombment will follow at Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to Mass on Monday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse, Wis.