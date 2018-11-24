Dolores Sparks

ROCKLAND — Dolores “Dee” Loretta Sparks, 95, of Rockland passed away in her family home Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.
Dee was born Feb. 14, 1923, in Cincinnati, Ohio. After graduation she joined the Navy, where she was a bookkeeping clerk. She married Paul Sparks Oct. 7, 1947, in Crane, Ind.
For 29 years, while Paul was in the Marines, Dee packed and moved from state to state, making lifetime friends. In 1965, they settled in their home of 53 years, in Dutch Creek. Dee was a member of the Bangor American Legion Auxiliary Post 40 and St. Peter’s Church in Middle Ridge.
Dee’s family was her pride and joy. Our mother would rather share than do anything else and we are so happy she shared her life with us. Dee will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Dee is survived by her two sons, Alan (Marlene) Sparks of Plainville, Mass., and Jerry (Alice) Sparks of Holmen; two daughters, Vicki (Michael) Walters of Rockland and Becky Sparks of Trempealeau; grandchildren, Joe (Sue), Jennifer (Bob), Aaron, Marcie, Amy (Alan), DeeAnn (Jared), Katrina (Jason) and Lucas (Becky); great-grandchildren, Devin, Paula, Dawson, Natalie, Owen, Wyatt, Mason, Jolie, Julianna, Allison, Lidia, AJ, Abigail, Henry and little William; great-great-grandchildren, Braxton and Jaxson; special family friends include, Bernie and Theresa Clements, Laurnie and Barb Anderson and Chuck and Betty Morris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her brother, Robert Valcheff; many brothers and sisters-in-law, from Missouri and California.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Father Tim Welles will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday, at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
A special thank-you to all the Mayo Clinic Hospice workers who gave exceptional care to our mother and lots of support to us.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice Program of La Crosse.