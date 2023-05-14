Don DeBoer, 72, passed away at Hillview Health Care Center on May 7, 2023, with his wife and daughters by his side. He had been a resident there for two years and died after complications from an infection. Don was born in La Crosse on June 21, 1950, to Ione (Koenen) and W. John DeBoer. He grew up in La Crosse with his three brothers. He was an avid speed skater and was quarterback for the Aquinas football team. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1968. Don worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk for forty-one years until his retirement due to illness.

Don and Mary Blaha got married at the Roncalli Newman Center in 1996. Within a few years, their daughters, Amanda Elizabeth and Avery Marie, were born. He always said the best things he ever got in life were his wife and his two girls. Throughout his life, he enjoyed spending time at the family cabin, watching his daughters' sports events and music concerts, going on RV trips with Mary's parents, listening to The Beatles, and playing golf.

After retirement, Don worked for DeBoer Pest Control. Three years ago, he suffered two strokes and rehabilitated at home with the help of his wife and daughters, Carol Knox, and the Rehab Team at Gundersen. He spent the last two years at Hillview working on crossword puzzles, watching old movies, and visiting with family.

Don is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughters, Amanda and Avery, Milwaukee; his mother, Ione, Onalaska; his brothers, Jim (Donna), Onalaska, Dave, La Crosse, Jerry, Chicago; and former sister-in-law, Liz DeBoer, Milwaukee. He is also survived by nieces, Amy, Dana, Gwynne (Nick), and Christina (Jason); nephews, D.J. (Andrea) and James (Natalie), as well as their children. He is also survived by his favorite furry friend, Gemma.

The family would like to thank the Hillview care team and the Gundersen staff for all the kindness and care they gave Don and his family over the years.

Don was a kind-hearted, goofy man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. We wish we had more time with him, and he will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gundersen Medical Foundation. A funeral service will be held at Fossum Funeral Home, 510 2nd Ave. S., Onalaska, on Saturday, May 20, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Sam McCarty officiating. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m. A short lunch will follow the service, and a private burial will be held at a later date.

