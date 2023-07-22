CADOTT — Don Delbert Foiles, 88, of Cadott passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Don was born on May 9, 1935, to Delbert and Viletta (Liddell) Foiles in Chippewa Falls. Don was raised in the Chippewa County town of Anson and graduated from Cadott High School in 1953.

He married Gloria Grimm on Oct. 19, 1957, at St. Peter’s in Boyd. They had a short stay in California before Don was stationed at Ladd AFB in Alaska. The newlyweds spent their first two years there until he was honorably discharged 1959.

After serving his country, Don and Gloria returned to Wisconsin and purchased a dairy farm in the town of Goetz. They retired from farming in 1998. Don continued to help his friend Carl Cronquest farm for a number of years. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cadott and served as a sexton for Countryside Union Cemetery for many years.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; and his children: Robert of Cadott, Sue (Mark) Cance of Chippewa Falls, Frank (Sue) of Cadott and Julie Darby of Eau Claire; six grandchildren: Brianne (Dan) Larson, Emily Kassera, Jason (Renee) Cance, Kyle (Rebecca) Cance, Derek Foiles, Brent (Allie) Foiles; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law: Minnie McConnell and Florence Marks.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Jayne, sister, Eloise and brother, Dallas (Lorraine), brothers-in-law: Dave Grimm, Ray Mc Connell, and Jim Marks.

Services for Don will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, with Pastor Robert Hopkins officiating. Interment will be in Countryside Union Cemetery, town of Goetz, at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Sacred Heart Hospital and Encompas Rehabilitation for their compassion and excellent care!

