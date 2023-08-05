WINONA—Don LeRoy Angst, 86, of Winona, MN, passed away on July 24, 2023, at his home in Winona.

Don was born January 22, 1937, to Betty (Stehn) and Vernon Angst in Winona, MN. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1955.

Don served in the U.S. Army as a Squad Leader for the 107 Comp. during the Vietnam War.

Don enjoyed performing at theaters in Winona with his close friend Phyllis Stueve. Phyllis passed away in 1999. In 2000 he met his soul mate, Dorothy P. Olson, and they have been together ever since.

Don started working for his father in 1956 at Don Angst Tune-up Center and took over the business in 1957. He worked there until he retired in 2007.

He was a lifelong resident of Winona and a lifetime member of the Elks. He was a member of the American Legion, Leon J. Wetzel Post 9, the second President of Dragon Car Club in Winona, a member of Lakeside Street Machines Car Club, a member of Minnesota Street Machine Association, a member of National Street Machine Association, and a Side Band DB Operator.

Don is survived by his soul mate, Dorothy; his sons: Kurt Angst and Todd Angst; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his close friend, Phyllis.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, MN with Pastor Kathy Young of Radiant Church, Winona officiating. He will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion, Leon J. Wetzel Post 9.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.