Dona Joyce Hart Olson, 86, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in the company of family at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Dona was born Nov. 14, 1931, to Fred and Doris (Baker) Goettel of Westby. Dona graduated from Westby High School and thereafter attended both the University of Minnesota School of Nursing and UW-La Crosse. As a young woman, she helped at her parents grocery store, Goettel’s Meat Market, in Westby. She married Rodney Olson (son of Rose and Bennie Olson) Feb. 24, 1951. In addition to working as a nurse’s aid, she farmed alongside Rodney on their Westby dairy farm for nearly 50 years. Dona’s empathetic personality and bright, cheerful presence, along with her curiosity for all things will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Merritt Goettel of Madison, Wis., and Fred Goettel of Sheboygan, Wis.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney; daughter, Lisa (Kelly) Cummings of Chaseburg; and three sons, Rick (Patricia) Olson of San Anselmo, Calif., Greg (Renee) Olson of Coon Valley and Dana (Deena) Olson of La Crosse. Dona also leaves behind grandchildren, Jason (Diane) Olson of Stoddard, Brooke (Justin) Doval of Coon Valley, Tore (Jamie) Jones of La Crosse, Cadan Cummings of Minneapolis, Kaisa Cummings of Madison, Benjamin Olson of Fresno, Calif., Kristin Olson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Samantha Olson, Madison Olson and Nicole Marcou of La Crosse; along with great-grandchildren, Taylor, Alec, Eliza, Jack and Carson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Vernon Manor for their love and care since Dona’s admission in February 2018.
A celebration of life service was held Friday, Aug. 31, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor John Dumke officiated with burial following in Our Savior’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.