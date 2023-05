ONALASKA — On May 13, 2023, Dona Lynne Kronberg ended her brave and tenacious fight against cancer. A Celebration Of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. in Dona’s honor on May 26, 2023, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wis. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.