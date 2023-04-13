LA CROSSE—Donald A. Bahr, 75, of La Crosse, died Sunday April 9, 2023 at Mayo Health System in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Roncolli Newman Catholic Parish, 1732 State Street in La Crosse. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Cemetery.