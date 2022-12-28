THORP — Donald A. Hunt, 68, of Thorp died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Missouri as a result of an auto accident. He was born on Dec. 12, 1954, in Chippewa Falls the son of the late Dayton and Marjorie (Rosenthal) Hunt. Don’s family moved to a farm north of Stanley and he graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School. He married Elaine Holub at Epiphany Lutheran Church on April 4, 1981.

Don got his start hauling milk as a young man for many area farmers. In 1996, he stared working in Marshfield to build the trucks he used for hauling. He later started delivering those trucks and mentoring those starting out.

He enjoyed helping those that needed it over the years. His biggest love was for his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine of Thorp; his children: Christy (Shawn) Daloia of Eagan, Minnesota, Kristopher Hunt of Seattle, Don J. (Monica Dontje) Hunt of Caroline, Wisconsin, and Isaac Hunt of Saukville, Wisconsin; five grandchildren: Sylvia, Dominic, Amy, Johnathon and Lisa; and his siblings: Linda (Don) Hakes and Sally (Lance) Carlson both of Stanley and Larry (Lynn) Hunt of Barron. Don is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Vineyard Church-Stanley with Randy Vandeloo officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Home Cemetery-Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.