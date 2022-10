HOKAH, MN—Donald A. Jamesson, 88 of Hokah, MN passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the La Crescent Health Services. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 31, 2022 in the Oak Grove Cemetery Chapel, 1407 La Crosse St. in La Crosse. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.