Donald Allen Vinger

LA CROSSE—Donald Allen Vinger, 82, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Don was born in Waukesha, WI on November 7, 1939, to Harold and Norma (Anderson) Vinger.

Don is survived by his two sons, Eric (Dee Dee) and Christopher (Kelly) Vinger as well as his two grandchildren, Kayla (16) and Caden (14). He also leaves behind a special friend, Sharon Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Brague; and his wife, Norma.

In 1941, Don’s family moved to Melrose, WI where they farmed. After graduating from Melrose High School and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, he became a teacher at Holman High School in 1962. In the same year, he married Norma Jean Gillette and they shared 57 years together. In 1973, he left teaching to become the credit manager at Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse before retiring in 1994.

Don was a very social person and enjoyed playing baseball and softball for several area teams. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan as well.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 6th, at First Presbyterian Church, 233 West Ave. So., La Crosse. Rev. J. Taylor Haley will officiate. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery. Guests may call on the family from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s name can be made to Melrose Mindoro High School or the Melrose Fire Department.