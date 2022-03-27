LA CROSSE—Donald B. Koel, 61, of La Crosse died on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his home.
There will be no services held at this time. A complete obituary and place to leave condolences will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com.
LA CROSSE—Donald B. Koel, 61, of La Crosse died on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his home.
There will be no services held at this time. A complete obituary and place to leave condolences will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.