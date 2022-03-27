 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald B. Koel

LA CROSSE—Donald B. Koel, 61, of La Crosse died on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his home.

There will be no services held at this time. A complete obituary and place to leave condolences will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News