PLAINVIEW—Donald Cletus Puetz, 84, of Plainview, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Rochester, Saint Mary’s Campus. He was born October 29, 1938, in Wabasha to Clarence and Angeline (Jung) Puetz. Don attended Wabasha County Rural Schools, and Plainview Community Schools, graduating in 1956 from Plainview High School. On September 13, 1958, he married the love of his life Susan Haessig.

Don lived his entire lifetime in the Plainview area. He worked at the Ford Tractor Dealership; and then at Sparks-Tradup John Deer Dealership for 25 years as the Parts Manager. He also worked for Lakeside Packing Company. Don was a well-loved school bus driver and drove buses for DeVries Bus Service, Bernard Bus Service and Bluff Country Bus Service, always driving bus #3 for a total of 34 years. He received the Transportation Specialist of the Year Award in 2014.

Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, he especially loved to go fishing. He enjoyed meeting the boys at Ma’s Cafe’ in Plainview or the Town & Country Cafe’ at Kellogg. Don was a member of St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Don is survived by his daughter, Jamie Groebner of Plainview; two sons, Mike (Kathy) Puetz of St. Charles, and Steve (Rhonda) Puetz of Rollingstone; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy Perkovich of Ashland, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a daughter, Kristy, and a brother-in-law, Nick Rouskey.

Don donated his body to the Mayo Clinic for study.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Joachim’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

