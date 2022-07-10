Donald D. Peterson

Donald Dean Peterson passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Gundersen Health System with his family by his side. His obituary as written by Donnie……… Donald was born July 20, 1933, on the Peterson family farm on Fish Creek Ridge in Rockland, Wis. He was the second of four sons born to Elmer and Ida (Paulson) Peterson, he was born after Edward and before Orrin & Gary. He was baptized by the Rev. Alfred T. Nelson on Sunday, September 17, 1933, at Fish Creek Ridge Lutheran Church. Donnie attended Grandview grade school (one room school grades 1 thru 8), graduating in 1947. He graduated from Cashton High School in 1951. He was confirmed in the Catholic faith on July 8, 1973. He farmed with his parents until December 1954, when he volunteered for the US Army. He proudly served as Company Clerk until his honorable discharge in November 1956. He was stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., Camp McCoy, Wis., and Ft. Polk, La. While farming he grew up milking cows by hand, working with horses before tractors were used, cutting and splitting wood, growing hay, corn, grain, tobacco, raising dairy cattle, chickens, hogs, sheep, ducks, geese, apples, vegetable gardens, threshing oats and shredding corn.

He worked in the office at The Trane Company for 38 years, retiring in August 1995. He then worked for Gundersen Clinic as a Patient Attendant for 11 years before retiring in June 2006. After that, he volunteered as a Patient Attendant at Gundersen Clinic starting June 15, 2007, before finally retiring in November of 2019.

Don met Carol Kendhammer at the Avalon Ballroom on Sunday, November 15, 1953. They were married on Wednesday, September 19, 1956, in the rectory at St. Joseph the Workman’s Cathedral in La Crosse, Wis.

He was a member of the Trane 25 Year Club, Holy Trinity Men’s Club, Concordia Aid Society where he was an officer for 30 years, Moose Lodge and the American Legion Post 52. He was an usher at Holy Trinity Catholic Church for many years.

He enjoyed attending and watching the Packers, Brewers, Loggers, Bucks and Badger games. He liked collecting antiques, coins, fest buttons, crocks and watching Judge Judy. He also enjoyed attending auctions and his grandkids sporting events and maintaining and driving his 1964 Sunbeam Alpine convertible.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Carol; daughter, Lisa (Steven) Geier; sons: Michael, Brian (Lynne) and Kurt (Mary) Peterson; grandkids: Bobbie and Karlye Peterson, Rachel (Jared) Dietzman, Grant Geier; and a great-grandbaby due in August; brother, Gary (Betty) Peterson, sister-in-law, Donna Peterson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ida (Paulson) Peterson; brothers: Edward (Ethel) and Orrin Peterson; in-laws, Roman and Hattie Kendhammer; and Stepdad, John Garbers, Walter (Irene) Kendhammer, Nick (Thelia) Kendhammer and Betty (Sid) Eldridge.

In lieu of flowers, I would prefer memorials to Freedom Honor Flight (P.O. Box 505 La Crosse, WI 54602-0505), Fish Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund (5467 County Road J, Rockland, WI 54653) or the Concordia Aid Society (1129 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, WI 54601).

In closing, I would like to say that my wife, Carol, is the most loving, kind, caring, considerate and understanding person I’ve ever known. What a WONDERFUL life I had, especially with Carol!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, in La Crosse. Friends may call on the family Monday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home 1501 West Ave. S. Visitation will also be held at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

