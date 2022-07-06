Donald D. Peterson

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th Street S., La Crosse. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with burial to take place in Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 7:00 PM, on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse, and from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass, at Church, on Tuesday.A complete obituary will be in Sunday’s Tribune, and can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com