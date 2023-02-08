Donald “Don” Cieminski, age 93, of Edina died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Don was born in Winona, the son of Joseph Cieminski and Renelda Morousheck. He graduated from Winona High School and Winona State University and became a high school business teacher in Minneapolis, where he retired in 1989. Don married Patricia Arnoldy in 1954 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone. Don and Pat moved to Minneapolis to begin their family of four daughters, which eventually grew to include two granddaughters and three great-granddaughters.

Don was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and volunteered at AARP in the Mall of America.

Don was very friendly, and everyone knew him. He loved family get-togethers, visiting with other residents, watching sports games in the library and joined in exercise classes and many other activities held at Aurora. He had a wonderful gift of encouraging community with those all around him. He will be deeply missed.

Don is survived by his daughters, Debra, Denise, Deanna and Darlene; granddaughters, Kristin and Lorin; great-granddaughters, Ryleigh, Kenna and Evynn; and his sister Marie and brother Gene. He is preceded in death by his dear wife, Patricia, his parents and six brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home, 5000 W. 50th & Hwy. 100, Edina.

A mass and reception will be held at “Aurora on France”, 6500 France Ave. S., Edina, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Parking is available in the Fairview-Southdale skyway ramp on 65th Street. Call (952) 848-8888 for more details.

The family prefers memorials go to Opportunity Partners; donations can be made at opportunities.networkforgood.com.

The Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Personal messages may be sent to the family at www.washburn-mcreavy.com/obituaries.