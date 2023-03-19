LA CROSSE — Donald “Don” E. Johnson, age 78, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully at Mayo Hospital on Friday, March 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 31, 1944, to the late Roderick and Norma (Thompson) Johnson. Don attended Onalaska High School, graduating in 1963. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Becker on February 21, 1972.

Don was an extremely hard worker. He was employed in the grocery business for 40 years at the same location on the northside of La Crosse. Throughout his life, he also worked as a bartender. He so loved visiting with customers during his shift that he never retired from bartending. He was fondly referred to as Donnie by many customers and colleagues in both industries.

Don was a true sports enthusiast. He thoroughly enjoyed watching sports, talking sports, and listening to sports radio. He especially enjoyed rooting on the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers. He was also an avid card player and in his younger years played softball and shot pool.

Don was a people person who brought joy and laughter to the lives of those around him. He both adored and was adored by his daughters and grandchildren. He often expressed his love for them by saying “Daddy Loves and Papa Loves.” Don had a huge heart and cared deeply about his family and friends. He will be very missed, but his family is consoled knowing he is at peace now.

His memory lives on with his wife, Bonnie; daughters: Debra (Scott) Pajor; Brenda Stamstad; six grandchildren: Addison, Maggie, Holden, and Sullivan Pajor; Brynn and Brayden Stamstad; his brother, Rodney Johnson; sisters: Linda (Mike) Schuttenhelm, Sue Renehan; brothers-in-law: Dave (Cathy) Becker, Steve (Lori) Becker, Dan (Diane) Becker; sisters-in-law: JoAnn Hanson, Mary Brennan; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Marie (Strittmater) Becker; father-in-law, Sylvester Becker; and brother-in-law, Mike Renehan.

A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse. Following Mass a celebration of life will be held at Short Stop in La Crosse.