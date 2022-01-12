LACROSSE—Donald “Don” E. Pieper, 91, of La Crosse passed away January 7, 2022, surrounded in his last days by his family.

Don was born June 1, 1930, to Liva and Otto Pieper. He married Caroline Wolle March 26, 1954. He worked as a plumber, first with his family and later for plumbing companies both in the State of Minnesota and Wisconsin. He held a Master Plumber license in the State of Minnesota and Wisconsin. He enjoyed fishing and golfing in his younger years and gardening, walking, and visiting with friends and family in his later years. Most of his years were devoted to his family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who all felt his love. He was incredibly competitive at cards (Euchre) with family and friends. For many years, Don sold the produce he grew on his hobby farm in Medary at the farmer’s market in La Crosse. He enjoyed the many trips and vacations he took across the country with his family.

Don is survived by his children and their families: Rev. Donald (Karen) Pieper of Henderson, NV and their children: Elyse (Carl) Engel and their children: Bergen and Gunnar, Matt Pieper and Andy Pieper (Kealy Bava), daughter, Cari (Mark) Burmaster of Onalaska, their son, Joe (Melissa) Noth and their children: Aiden and Keena, their daughter, Lindsay (Travis) Krings and their daughter, Lily and Russ (Mary Schaefer) Pieper of Vacaville, CA and their children: Anna, Maggie and Quinn Pieper; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Caroline; his parents, Leva and Otto; grandson, Wilson Pieper; sister, Bernice Klein and brothers, Gerhard and Telmer Pieper.The entire family is grateful to the staff of Bethany Riverside Nursing Home for all of their compassion and care in Don’s final days.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don’s honor to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, La Crosse.

A visitation will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Avenue South in La Crosse, Wisconsin between 9:30-11:00 a.m., on Monday, January 17, 2022 with the funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate. Masks will be required for those in attendance. Entombment will take place in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum, Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is in assisting the family. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.schumacher-kish.com. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.