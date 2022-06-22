WEST SALEM—Donald “Donnie” D. Perso 84, of West Salem (formerly of Bangor) passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Clyde Ewers will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Bangor. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, Monday, at the funeral home. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.