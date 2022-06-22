 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald "Donnie" D. Perso

Donald "Donnie" D. Perso

WEST SALEM—Donald “Donnie” D. Perso 84, of West Salem (formerly of Bangor) passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Clyde Ewers will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Bangor. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, Monday, at the funeral home. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

