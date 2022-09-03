CHIPPEWA FALLS—Donald E. Verch, 85, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

He was born March 2, 1937, in the Town of Eagle Point to Edwin and Alma (Grohn) Verch. He married Anamae Klueckman on August 8, 1959, at St. Matthew’s Church in Eau Claire. They met at Fournier’s Ballroom.

He graduated from Cadott High School in 1954. Following graduation, he worked at Sinclair Gas Station in Chippewa Falls as well as Chippewa Shoe Company for 28 years until their closing. After retirement Don worked part-time at Northwestern Bank as night custodian. He was proud to be a longtime resident of the Chippewa Falls West Hill neighborhood.

In his free time Don enjoyed garden tractor pulling with his family, attending car shows, working with his father and brother, Roger, on the family farm, and working on anything with wheels. The family could bring anything to Don to be fixed and he would figure it out.

Don never met a stranger who didn’t become a friend, he could talk to anybody. He was a member at Zion Lutheran Church and active with their radio ministry broadcasting for many years.

Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann; children: Tamara (Scott) Schick of Green Bay, Dean Verch of Chippewa Falls, and Connie (Mark) Schroeder of New Richmond; brother, Roger Verch of Chippewa Falls; and his two cats: Purry and Cuddles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Brad Thomas officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls and also one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

